Ketel One

Dutch Vodka

750 ml

Vodka sometimes gets a reputation for being background noise. But not this beaut hailing from the Netherlands. Fresh to death, with hints of citrus and a little bit of honey, it has a long, subtle finish. It’s distilled in copper kettles in the Netherlands by the Nolet family, going back 10 generations. So crisp and so silky, it’s like the luxury hotel bed of vodkas.