Ketel One Botanical – Grapefruit and Rose Vodka Spritz

Artfully infused with real botanicals, natural fruit essence and sparkling water, Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz Grapefruit & Rose offers an enticing new way to enjoy vodka. Made with exceptionally smooth, Non-GMO Ketel One Vodka and stored in a slim ready-to-enjoy can, this drink features the zesty taste of freshly squeezed grapefruit with a touch of rose. Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz Grapefruit & Rose is gluten-free and contains no artificial sweeteners, added sugars or artificial colors. For a delicious drink, simply serve in a wine glass over ice and garnish with a slice of grapefruit. Includes four 3.6% alc./vol. 12 fl oz cans of Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz Grapefruit & Rose. Please drink responsibly.