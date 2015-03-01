SAUCEY FOR BUSINESSES
Discount Pricing
10% off all your orders + special discounts, giving you the best pricing. No strings attached.
Weekly Deliveries
Set a budget, pick what you like, we’ll deliver it to your office weekly, bi-weekly or monthly.
Happy Employees
With the largest selection online, surprise your staff with Craft Beers, Wines and Cocktails.
SAUCEY BUSINESS ACCOUNTS
Hundreds of companies use Saucey for their office happy hours, corporate events, employee perks and client gifting. With the largest selection available online, discounts for businesses, and a simple mobile + web ordering interface, we’ll take care of all your libation needs.
GIFTING MADE EASY
Client just bought a new house? Top employees bringing in 5-year SaaS contracts? It’s your friend’s birthday this week? From clients, to friends, family and colleagues, we have all your gifting needs covered along with premium gift packaging.
EMPLOYEE PERK PROGRAMS
In the 1950’s, many offices not only had Friday afternoon bar carts that traveled the office, but tabs at local watering holes for employees. Today, we’re bringing back the Perk teams really love… alcohol. Contact us for special order discounts for your entire staff.
GET IN TOUCH WITH US
