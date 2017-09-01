Terms of Service

Last Updated July 14, 2017

I. Agreement to be bound by Contract Terms

Please read these Terms of Service (“Terms”) thoroughly. By downloading, accessing or using Saucey, Inc.’s mobile application (“the App”), website or other products or services (collectively, the “Services”), and any information, text, graphics, photos or other materials uploaded, downloaded or appearing on the Services (collectively referred to as “Content”) you agree to be bound by these Terms. The term “you” or “User” shall refer to any person or entity who views, uses, accesses, browses or submits any content or material to the App. Your access to and use of the Services are conditioned on you accepting and complying with the Terms. If you do not agree to be bound by these Terms, then you may not use the App, website, other products or Services.

Saucey, Inc. (“Saucey”, “We” or “Us”) may change or modify these Terms at any time and in our sole discretion. If we make changes to these Terms, we will provide notice of such changes, such as sending a notification, posting a notice on the Services or updating the “Last Updated” date above. By continuing to use the Services you confirm your acceptance of the revised Terms. We encourage you to frequently review the Terms to ensure you understand the terms and conditions that apply to your use of the Services. If you do not agree to the amended or updated Terms, you must stop using the Services and delete your Saucey account.

You acknowledge and agree that (i) this Agreement is concluded between you and Saucey only, and not Apple, and (ii) Saucey, not Apple, is solely responsible for the App, which is sourced through Apple’s App Store. Your use of the App must comply with the App Store Terms of Service. You further agree that Apple has no obligation whatsoever to furnish any maintenance and support services with respect to the App.

By downloading this application, you are voluntarily agreeing to be bound by Saucey’s Terms of Service. If you do not understand any portion of the Terms, you should not use Saucey’s Services. You further confirm that you are 21 years of age or older and you will provide government issued photo identification and a physical credit card used to make the purchase (if requested) upon delivery, to verify your age and identity.

II. Access to Saucey’s Services

Saucey grants you a non-transferable, non-exclusive limited license to access and make personal use of the Services and the App, subject to the Terms (“License”). The License allows you to use the Services for your personal, non-commercial use. The License also allows you to download, install any Saucey applications related to the Services on a mobile device that you own or control for your personal non-commercial use. Saucey’s grant of the License does not permit you to duplicate, transfer, give access to, copy or distribute any part of the Services in any way, or use the Services in any manner not consistent with the Terms. Any unauthorized use terminates the License granted by Saucey. All rights not expressly granted herein are reserved by Saucey.

III. Processing and Delivery of Products

Saucey provides a delivery service only, for local liquor stores (the “Retailers”), through which all orders and purchases are processed. Saucey does not hold a license to sell alcohol, nor is it a licensed retailer. At the time you purchase alcoholic beverages or other items (“Products”), you are purchasing those items from a licensed retailer, and your credit card will be charged by a third party credit card processing provider who will transfer and deliver the funds to the Retailers.

Neither Saucey, nor any officer, director, employee, shareholder or agent of Saucey shall be liable to the User or any third-party for any claims relating to the purchase, sale, delivery and/or consumption of the alcoholic beverage or any consequences which may result thereof.

By completing an order through the App, you agree that you are 21 years of age or older and that you will be present to accept the delivery of alcoholic beverages. You agree that you will not be intoxicated when receiving delivery of such products. If you are sending a gift, you agree that the recipient is an individual 21 years of age or older.

All deliveries including alcoholic beverages must be accepted by the account holder, who is capable of proving that he or she is 21 years of age or older and can provide a valid form of government issued identification at the time of delivery.

If there is no individual who is 21 years of age or older or cannot provide valid identification showing that he or she is 21 years of age or older, the delivery driver (the “Courier”) will not complete delivery of the Products. Additionally, if the Courier is unable to contact you or the account holder at the specified delivery address for 5 or more minutes, all Products will be removed from the order and returned to the Retailers and a $7.99 restocking fee will be charged to User’s credit card and the original order balance will be returned to User.

The Courier reserves the right to refuse to deliver Products for any reason. This reservation includes, but is not limited to, refusing service to individuals who are visibly intoxicated or to specific locations for safety reasons. Products cannot and will not be left unattended for any reason. Any Retailer reserves the right to not accept any order for any reason.

IV. App Usage

Your use of the App and Services is subject to all applicable local, state and federal laws and regulations. It is your responsibility to provide the mobile device, wireless service/data plan and software needed, in order to install and use the App and Services. You are solely responsible for any fee, cost or expense that you may incur, to download, install and/or use the App or Services on your mobile device or smartphone.

You understand and acknowledge that the App is an electronic platform for the purpose of connecting consumers to chosen Retailers to engage in the sale, service, delivery and/or transportation delivery of Products. All sales of Products are transacted between you and the Partner(s). Saucey does not provide or sell alcoholic beverages. No joint venture, partnership, employment, or agency relationship exists between Saucey and any business or third party as a result of this License or use of the App or Services.

V. Saucey Premium

Saucey Premium is an optional subscription-based membership program that offers unlimited delivery without an added delivery fee and a discount on pricing throughout the platform for a term-based subscription fee. If you choose to sign up for Saucey Premium, we will bill you the applicable fee after your free trial period has expired. If you choose not to renew Saucey Premium before the trial period has expired, we will not charge you. You may choose not to renew your Saucey Premium membership at any time from the Account Info page. If you want to cancel an active Saucey Premium membership, you can contact us at support@sauceyapp.com.

We may change the fee charged for Saucey Premium at any time, but any such fee change will not apply to current Saucey Premium members until such time as your current membership expires and your membership is renewed for another term.

We may change other terms or conditions applicable to Saucey Premium from time to time. Any new or renewed Saucey Premium memberships will be subject to the terms and conditions active at that time and displayed when you sign up for Saucey Premium. We may also make such changes with respect to current Saucey Premium memberships. In that case, we will provide you with notice by email of the changes and when those changes take effect. We will also offer you the ability to cancel your Saucey Premium membership and receive a refund of your membership fee on a pro rata basis calculated from the end of the month during which you cancel the membership.

VI. Bartender Booking

Bartenders are contracted through a third party provider. Saucey is not liable for any incident occurring as a result of booking a bartender. Bookings must be made at least 24-hours in advance. Your bartender will not bring a bar. Your bartender will not bring garnishes, ice, utensils, cups, or napkins. To cancel or reschedule, please email booking@saucey.com. You may reschedule up to 48 hours before the start of your event at no cost to you. You may cancel for a refund up to 24 hours before the start of your event. If you cancel within 24 hours of the booking you will be charged in full.

VII. Buying and Shipping Alcoholic Beverages

All alcohol sales are made by Liquorama Fine Wines & Spirits, a licensed alcohol retailer located in Upland, California. Title to, and ownership of, all alcoholic beverages passes from seller to buyer in California, and buyer takes all responsibility for the alcohol being transported from California to the buyer’s selected destination. By placing an order, buyer authorizes seller to act on buyer’s behalf in arranging for transportation of the alcohol at the buyer’s direction. Alternatively, buyer may choose to pick up the alcohol at seller’s location, or make independent delivery arrangements. Sales tax will be applied based on the seller’s location. Seller makes no representation as to the legal rights of anyone to deliver or import alcoholic beverages or other goods into any state. Buyer is solely responsible for the transport of alcohol and other goods purchased and for determining the legality and the tax/duty consequences of having the alcohol and other goods delivered to the applicable destination.

Alcohol prices do not include shipping/handling charges, the cost of which varies depending on destination, number of bottles ordered and choice of delivery options.

No shipments will be made to PO Boxes, APO/FPO addresses, or internationally. Shipping fees are not refundable under any circumstances.

There is an additional charge to re-route orders already in transit.

Some items are removed from their original packaging and placed in protective shipping containers to ensure safe delivery.

VIII. Ability to Accept Terms of Service and User Conduct

You affirm that you are 21 years of age or older and are fully able and competent to enter into the terms, conditions, obligations, affirmations, representations, and warranties set forth in these Terms, and to abide by and comply with these Terms. You further represent and warrant that you are not located in a country that is subject to a U.S. Government embargo, or that has been designated by the U.S. Government as a “terrorist-supporting” country, and that you are not listed on any U.S. Government list of prohibited or restricted parties.

You also agree that:

you are fully able and legally competent to agree to the Terms;

you will not impair or harm the App or Services or attempt to gain unauthorized access to the App in any way;

your use of the App and/or Services is subject to all applicable local, state and federal laws and regulations and you will not use the App for any illegal purposes;

you will not to use the App to purchase alcohol unless you and the alcohol recipient are 21 years old or older and can provide a valid form of government issued identification and physical credit card (if requested), which verifies your age, at the time of delivery;

Saucey reserves the right to prosecute, to the fullest extent of the law: any attempt by you to misconstrue your age, either directly or indirectly; or any attempt to use Saucey’s Services to provide alcohol to an individual who is under the age of 21;

you will not access the App or Services, using the account information of someone other than you; without the express consent of the account holder;

you will not impersonate or misrepresent your affiliation with any person or entity;

you will not abuse the Service by creating multiple or duplicate accounts or exploiting any errors in the app or system to gain access to unintended benefits (abusing promo codes, referral programs, etc)

you will not use the App to engage in commercial activities, aside from those sanctioned by Saucey;

you will not copy or distribute any content from the App;

you will not attempt to decipher, decompile, disassemble, or reverse engineer any of the software used to provide the Site, App, Services, or any of their Content;

you will not interfere with, or attempt to interfere with, the access of any user, host, or network, including, without limitation, sending a virus, overloading, flooding, spamming, or mail-bombing the Site, App, or Services;

you will not resell the use of the App or Services to a third party;

you will not Encourage or enable any other individual to do any of the foregoing;

it is your responsibility to keep your account password and any identifying information, confidential;

any Partner may decline your delivery request for any reason

Saucey shall not be liable for any loss or damage arising from the User’s failure to comply with the Terms or applicable laws. The Terms will continue to apply until you or Saucey terminates them as follows: (a) You discontinue using the Services; or (b) Saucey may suspend or terminate your accounts or cease providing you with all or part of the Services at any time for any reason.

IX. Intellectual Property

A. Trademarks

All Saucey logos, titles, characters and graphics are service marks, trademarks and/or trade dress of Saucey and may not be used by you for any reason other than as expressly permitted by Saucey. All other trademarks, not owned by Saucey, that appear on the App are the property of their respective owners and you shall not obtain any ownership rights in such marks, logos or names by your use of the App.

B. Proprietary Rights

You acknowledge and agree that the App contains proprietary information and content that is intellectual property, which is protected by the law and may not be used except as provided for by Saucey.

You acknowledge that monetary compensation for the consequences of unauthorized commercial use or republication of content or information from the App may not be sufficient or appropriate and in that event, Saucey will be entitled to temporary and permanent injunctive relief to prohibit such use.

C. Copyright Infringement Policy

Saucey abides by and respects copyright law and expects the same from its Users. We reserve the right to terminate Users who are infringing or are alleged to be infringing on the rights of copyright holders, at our sole discretion, and without liability to you. In appropriate circumstances, Saucey will also terminate a User’s account if the user is determined to be a repeat infringer.

If you believe that your Content has been used in such a way that violates or infringes on your copyrighted Content, you may notify us by contacting our designated agent:

Saucey, Inc.

c/o Lowenstein Sandler

390 Lytton Avenue

Palo Alto, California 94301

650.433.5800



X. Fees

Any fees that Saucey may charge you for the App or Services, are due immediately and are non-refundable. Saucey, at its sole discretion, may make promotional offers with different features and different rates to any users. These promotional offers, unless made to you, shall have no bearing whatsoever on your offer or contract. Saucey may change the fees for the Services or the App without notice.

XI. Termination and Modifications

Saucey reserves the right to modify, suspend, or discontinue at any time, without notice, the App and/or Services offered on or through the App (or any part thereof), including but not limited to the App’s features, look and feel, and functional elements and related services.

Furthermore, Saucey reserves the right to modify the Terms at any time. Modifications are effective upon your first access of the App or use of Services after the “Last Updated” date at the beginning of these Terms. Your use of the App and/or Services will be deemed as your acceptance of the modified Terms. If you choose not to accept the modified Terms, then you should uninstall the App and discontinue any use of the Services.

The Terms and/or the License are effective until either the date you uninstall the App or you fail to comply with any term of these Terms or the License or Saucey terminates this License, whichever is earliest. Upon termination, you will discontinue all use of the App and Services. Termination does not limit or waive any of Saucey’s rights or remedies at law or in equity.

XII. Disclaimers and Limitations of Liability

This section intends to limit the liability of Saucey, its subsidiaries, affiliates, related companies, officers, directors, employees, agents, representatives, partners, and licensors (collectively, the “Saucey Entities”). The provision below only applies up to the maximum extent permitted under applicable law. Some jurisdictions do not allow the disclaimer of implied warranties or the limitation of liability in contracts, and as a result the contents of this section may not apply to you. Nothing in this section is intended to limit any rights you may have which may not be lawfully limited.

YOU AGREE THAT YOUR USE OF THE SERVICES OFFERED BY SAUCEY SHALL BE AT YOUR SOLE RISK. TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, THE SAUCEY ENTITIES SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES, OR ANY LOSS OF PROFITS OR REVENUES, WHETHER INCURRED DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, OR ANY LOSS OF DATA, USE, GOOD-WILL, OR OTHER INTANGIBLE LOSSES, RESULTING FROM (i) YOUR ACCESS TO OR USE OF OR INABILITY TO ACCESS OR USE THE SERVICES; (ii) ANY CONDUCT OR CONTENT OF ANY THIRD PARTY ON THE SERVICES, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY DEFAMATORY, OFFENSIVE OR ILLEGAL CONDUCT OF OTHER USERS OR THIRD PARTIES; (iii) ANY CONTENT OBTAINED FROM THE SERVICES; OR (iv) UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS, USE OR ALTERATION OF YOUR TRANSMISSIONS OR CONTENT.

IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AGGREGATE LIABILITY OF THE SAUCEY ENTITIES EXCEED THE GREATER OF FIFTY U.S. DOLLARS (U.S. $50.00) OR THE AMOUNT YOU PAID SAUCEY, IF ANY, IN THE PAST SIX MONTHS FOR THE SERVICES GIVING RISE TO THE CLAIM.

THE LIMITATIONS OF THIS SUBSECTION SHALL APPLY TO ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER BASED ON WARRANTY, CONTRACT, STATUTE, TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE) OR OTHERWISE, AND WHETHER OR NOT THE SAUCEY ENTITIES HAVE BEEN INFORMED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF ANY SUCH DAMAGE, AND EVEN IF A REMEDY SET FORTH HEREIN IS FOUND TO HAVE FAILED OF ITS ESSENTIAL PURPOSE. TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

XIII. Indemnity

You agree to defend, indemnify and hold harmless the Saucey Entities from and against any and all claims, damages, obligations, losses, liabilities, costs or debt, and expenses (including but not limited to attorney’s fees) arising from: (i) your use of and access to the Services; (ii) your violation of any term of these Terms; (iii) your violation of any third party right, including without limitation any copyright, property, or privacy right; or (iv) any claim that your use of the Services caused damage to a third party. This defense and indemnification obligation will survive these Terms and your use of the Services.

XIV. Waiver

Saucey’s failure to enforce any right or provision of these Terms shall not be deemed a waiver of such right or provision.

XV. Severability

In the event that any provision of these Terms is held to be void, invalid, unlawful or unenforceable, then that provision will be limited or eliminated to the minimum extent necessary, and the remaining provisions of these Terms will remain in full force and effect.

XVI. Headings and Construction

The section titles in the Terms are for your convenience only and carry no contractual or legal effect whatsoever. The language in these Terms shall be interpreted in accordance with its fair meaning and shall not be strictly interpreted for or against either party.

XVII. Controlling Law and Jurisdiction

The Terms and any action, claims, dispute related to the Terms will be governed by the laws of the State of California, including consumer, civil and criminal laws of the State of California, without regard or application of an conflicts of law provisions of your state or country of residence.

You are agreeing to consent in advance to personal jurisdiction in the State of California. Saucey, Inc. is a California-registered corporation with its main headquarters in California. Any dispute that may arise in the future between yourself and Saucey, Inc. will be subject to the laws of California, including consumer, civil, and criminal law. If you do not agree with this forum selection, do not use or download Saucey, Inc.’s mobile application, website, or any other services.

If you are a federal, state, or local government entity in the United States using the Services in your official capacity and legally unable to accept the controlling law, jurisdiction or venue clauses above, then those clauses do not apply to you. For such U.S. federal government entities, these Terms and any action related thereto will be governed by the laws of the United States of America (without reference to conflict of laws) and, in the absence of federal law and to the extent permitted under federal law, the laws of the State of California (excluding choice of law).

XVIII. Payment Methods

Saucey accepts Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express Credit Cards. No cash payment is accepted.

Saucey, Inc.’s privacy policy is effective as of April 1, 2014.