Privacy Policy

Last Updated December 31, 2019

This Privacy Policy describes Saucey’s Inc. (“Saucey” or “Company”) practices in connection with privacy and information that we collect through this website, the related mobile sites and mobile application(s), and selected other domains (the “Sites”). Our services and the Sites are only available to residents of the United States and you may not register for or use our services or Sites if you are not a resident of the United States. Except as indicated below, this Privacy Policy does not address the collection, use or disclosure of information by any of our affiliates or by other third parties on any websites other than the Sites.

We may change this Privacy Policy from time to time. If we make a change to this Privacy Policy, it will be effective as soon as we post it, and the most current version of this Privacy Policy will always be posted under the Privacy Policy tab of this website. If we make a material change to this Privacy Policy, we will notify you by revising the date at the top of the Privacy Policy and, in some cases, we may provide you with additional notice (such as adding a statement to our homepage or sending you a notification). You agree that you will check out this Privacy Policy periodically. By continuing to access and/or use the Sites after we make changes to this Privacy Policy, you agree to the revised Privacy Policy. You agree that if you do not agree to the new terms of the Privacy Policy, you must stop using the Sites.

Notice of Information We Collect

In order for you to take advantage of particular opportunities provided through the Sites (for example, to use the services offered on the Sites), we may require that you furnish personal data. For example, we may ask you to complete a registration form that asks for contact information (such as name, date of birth, address, telephone number, and e-mail address) or an order form that asks for financial information (like credit card number, expiration date, and billing address). Additionally, when you order from the Sites we may collect certain consumer information (such as products ordered and relevant promotion codes) and delivery information (such as an alternate contact, address, and telephone number in the event you are not available to accept delivery). We will collect information that you provide directly to us, including if you communicate with us by e-mail, or otherwise complete online forms, surveys, or contest entries. You may choose not to provide us with certain personal data. In such an event, you can still access and view the Sites; however, you may not be able to order any products and the functionality of the Sites and services available to you may be limited. In addition, you can choose not to provide certain optional information, but then you might not be able to take full advantage of many of the features on the Sites.

We may also collect certain personal data about you automatically, including information about the device you are using to access and/or use the Sites, log information (including your IP address, type of browser and operating system you use, etc.), information from referring websites, and your interaction with the Sites.

We and our third party service providers also may aggregate personal data in a manner such that the end-product cannot be reasonably used to identify you or any other user of the Sites, for example, by using personal data to calculate the percentage of our users who have a particular telephone area code. We and our third party service providers may use and share this aggregated and de-identified data.

Cookies and Other Technology

A cookie is a small piece of data that is sent to your Internet browser and stored on your computer’s hard drive, and that delivers information about you and your activity on the Sites. Pixel tags and web beacons are small graphic files that can function in various ways (such as allowing us to track how you view an email that we send you and track your activity on the Sites) and are commonly used in conjunction with cookies. We, our third party service providers and other third parties detailed below under “How We Use The Information We Collect”, may use cookies, pixel tags, web beacons, and other similar technologies to better serve you with more tailored information and facilitate your ongoing use of the Sites. If you do not want information collected through the use of cookies, there is a simple procedure in most browsers that allows you to decline the use of cookies. To learn more about cookies, please visit the third party site http://www.allaboutcookies.org/. Please note that if you choose to remove or reject cookies, this could affect the availability and functionality of our Sites.

How We Use The Information We Collect

We and our third party service providers may use your personal data and any third party personal data that you may provide, as applicable:

to fulfill your requests, e.g., to allow you to order liquor and other products offered through our partners and have it delivered to you or to provide you with information that you request.

to fulfill your purchases (e.g., to process credit card payments in connection with your food order).

to customize content on our Sites (e.g., the stores that will deliver to your location).

to send you important information regarding the Sites, such as certain changes to our terms, conditions, policies and/or other administrative information.

to inform you of products, programs, services and promotions that we believe may be of interest to you.

to permit you to send messages regarding Site-related content to a friend through the Sites. If you wish to use this feature, you may be required to provide us with, and we may use, your friend’s email address to facilitate your sending of such message. By using this functionality, you affirm that you are entitled to use and provide us with your friend’s name and email address for this purpose. We will not to use your friend’s personal data for any purpose other than to allow your message to be sent and/or to troubleshoot any issues with respect to the sending of your message, unless we disclose such other purpose to you at the time you provide your friend’s personal data to us.

to permit you to participate in sweepstakes, contests and similar promotions (collectively, “Promotions”).

for our internal business purposes, such as data analysis, audits, developing new products, enhancing the Site, improving our services, identifying usage trends and determining the effectiveness of our promotional campaigns.

Your California Privacy Rights

Under the California Consumer Privacy Act or CCPA, and subject to exceptions, California residents have certain rights regarding their data, including:

The right to know the categories of Personal Information we’ve collected and the categories of sources from which we got the information.

The right to know the business purposes for sharing Personal Information.

The right to know the categories of third parties with whom we’ve shared Personal Information.

The right to access the specific pieces of Personal Information we’ve collected and the right to delete your information.

The right to opt out of having your Personal Information sold. Saucey does not sell or rent Personal Information to third parties, as we understand that term to be defined by the CCPA and its implementing regulations

As a California resident, you may exercise your right to know or your right to deletion by emailing support@saucey.com.

When & How We Share Your Information

We and our third party service providers may disclose personal data about you as follows or as otherwise described in this Privacy Policy:

as required to fulfill your purchase (e.g. to our partner stores to enable them to fulfill your order).

to provide services such as payment processing, website hosting, data analysis, infrastructure provision, IT services, customer service, e-mail delivery services, and other similar services, to enable them to provide services.

to identify you to any person to whom you send messages through the Sites.

to communicate with you about Promotions, products, services, rewards and events offered by us or others. You should carefully review the rules, if any, of each Promotion in which you participate, as they may contain additional important information about how such third parties use your personal data.

to an affiliate or other third party in the event of any reorganization, merger, sale, joint venture, assignment, transfer or other disposition of all or any portion of our business, assets or stock (including without limitation in connection with any bankruptcy and/or similar proceedings).

as we believe to be appropriate: (a) under applicable law, including laws outside your country of residence; (b) to comply with legal process; (c) to respond to requests from public and government authorities; (d) to enforce our terms and conditions; (e) to protect our operations and/or those of any of our affiliates; (f) to protect our rights, privacy, safety and/or property, and/or that of our affiliates, you and/or others; (g) to permit us to pursue available remedies and/or limit the damages that we may sustain; and (h) for record keeping purposes.

Other Important Notices Regarding Our Privacy Practices

Third Party Sites. Except as expressly set forth herein, this Privacy Policy does not address, and neither we nor our third party service providers are responsible for, the privacy, information or other practices of other websites and/or any third parties, including without limitation any of our affiliates and/or any third party operating any site to which the Sites contains a link. The inclusion of a link to a third party website on the Sites does not imply endorsement of the linked site by us or by our affiliates. Please note that your access and/or use of any third party websites, including by providing any information, materials and/or other content to such sites, is entirely at your own risk.

Unsubscribe. If you do not wish to receive marketing-related emails from us, you may unsubscribe from receiving them by clicking on the “unsubscribe” link at the bottom of any of those emails. If you opt out, we may still send you non-promotional emails, such as those about your account or our ongoing business relations.

Changing personal data. You may review, correct and/or update certain elements of your personal data by adjusting your preferences in the “My Account” section of our site, but note that we may retain certain information as required by law or for legitimate business purposes. We and our third party service providers are not responsible for altering personal data from the databases and/or other records of third parties with whom we and our third party service providers have shared your personal data.

Retention Period. We and our third party service providers will retain personal data for the period reasonably necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in this Privacy Policy, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law.

Note Regarding the Use of the Site by Minors. The Sites are not directed to and/or intended for use by individuals under the age of twenty-one (21), and we request that such individuals not use the Sites and not provide personal data through the Sites.

Advertising and Analytics Services Provided by Others. We may allow others to provide analytics services and serve advertisements on our behalf across the internet and in applications. These entities may use cookies, web beacons, device identifiers and other technologies to collect information about your use of the Sites and other websites and applications, including your IP address, web browser, mobile network information, pages viewed, time spent on pages or in apps, links clicked and conversion information. This information may be used by Company and others to, among other things, analyze and track data, determine the popularity of certain content, deliver advertising and content targeted to your interests on our Sites and other websites and better understand your online activity. For more information about interest-based ads, or to opt out of having your web browsing information used for behavioral advertising purposes, please visit www.aboutads.info/choices.

Disclaimer. If you choose to access the Sites, you do so at your own risk. We may limit the availability of the Sites, in whole or in part, to any person, geographic area and/or jurisdiction we choose, at any time and in our sole discretion. By using the Sites and submitting any personal data, you consent to the transfer of personal data to other countries, such as the United States, which may provide a different level of data security than your country of residence provides. We will take steps to ensure that your personal data receives an adequate level of protection in the jurisdictions in which we process it.

Contacting Us. If you have any questions regarding this Privacy Policy, please contact us by e-mail at support@saucey.com.