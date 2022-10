Ketel One Botanical – Cucumber and Mint Vodka Spritz

Artfully infused with real botanicals, natural fruit essence and sparkling water, Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz Cucumber & Mint offers an enticing new way to enjoy vodka. Made with exceptionally smooth, Non-GMO Ketel One Vodka and stored in a slim ready-to-enjoy can, this drink features the crisp taste of sliced cucumber with a hint of refreshing mint. Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz Cucumber & Mint is gluten-free and contains no artificial sweeteners, added sugars or artificial colors. For a delicious drink, simply serve in a wine glass over ice and garnish with mint leaves. Includes one 3.6% alc./vol. 12 fl oz can of Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz Cucumber & Mint. Please drink responsibly.