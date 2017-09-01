Ketel One – Dutch Vodka Gift Set

Experience a smooth taste inspired by traditional distilling expertise with Ketel One Family Made Vodka and Two Limited Edition Glasses. Our 80 proof vodka is carefully crafted using exclusively 100% non-GMO grain. Combining modern column distillation with the unique liquid produced by copper pot stills, our vodka has a smooth, crisp taste. Packaged with two limited edition glasses, it's an exceptionally smooth addition to your weekend brunch. For a Ketel One Bloody Mary, simply combine Ketel One Family Made Vodka with tomato juice, lemon juice, horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, and salt and pepper. Ketel One Family Made Vodka was recognized as the top-trending vodka at the 2020 Drinks International awards. For over 11 generations, since our family distillery was founded in 1691, we have been dedicated to crafting the finest spirits, allowing us to unlock the secret of creating a vodka of exceptional smoothness. Ketel One Family Made Vodka is crafted with 100% non-GMO grain. It owes its distinctive quality to a combination of modern distilling techniques and the magic of traditional copper stills - including our 'Pot Still #1.' Come visit us in Schiedam! We'd be happy to show you around. Please drink responsibly.