Ketel One Botanical – Grapefruit and Rose Vodka Spritz

Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit & Rose is fit for those who seek zesty, mouthwatering grapefruit and the elegance of refined rose petals. Each botanical essence is individually and naturally obtained through innovative extraction methods and distillation processes for the freshest, cleanest, most crisp taste possible. With no carbs, artificial flavors, sweeteners or sugar*, our sensible vodka specialty is the mindful way to celebrate the weekend or relax with friends. Serve in a wine glass with ice, soda water and your choice of garnish for a refreshing tasting cocktail. Ketel One Botanical earned The Best New Spirits Product award by Market Watch Magazine in 2019. Includes one 1 L bottle of 60 proof Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit & Rose. Please drink responsibly.



*Avg. analysis per 1.5 oz.: 73 cal; 0g carbs; 0g protein; 0g fat