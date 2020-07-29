Ketel One Botanical – Peach and Orange Blossom Vodka
Ketel One Botanical Peach & Orange Blossom appeals to those who enjoy lush, juicy white peaches and bold notes of fragrant orange blossoms. Each botanical essence is individually and naturally obtained through innovative extraction methods and distillation processes for the freshest, cleanest, most crisp taste possible. With no carbs, artificial flavors, sweeteners or sugar*, our sensible vodka specialty is the mindful way to celebrate the weekend or relax with friends. Serve in a wine glass with ice, soda water and your choice of garnish for a refreshing tasting cocktail. Ketel One Botanical earned The Best New Spirits Product award by Market Watch Magazine in 2019. Introducing new Ketel One Botanical, vodka distilled with real botanicals and infused with natural fruit essences. We invite you to pick your Botanical and experience a drink with only 73 calories and 0 carbs per serving. Please drink responsibly.
*Avg. analysis per 1.5 oz.: 73 cal; 0g carbs; 0g protein; 0g fat
Ratings & Reviews
5.00
- 1 year ago
Very enjoyable!Smooth vodka but I didn’t know what to mix it with.Sabrina . - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Such a good vodka! Excellent flavorsLove the fruity notesSavannah F. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Fast and Friendly ServiceAwesome service to have during these times! #stayhomeandparty #staysafeJorge S. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Best flavored vodka I’ve hadSweet and smooth, this is without a doubt the best flavored vodka ever. Sorta tasted a little like a vitamin water (and not in a bad way).Steven A. - Verified buyer