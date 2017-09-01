Ketel One Botanical – Peach and Orange Blossom Vodka Spritz

Artfully infused with real botanicals, natural fruit essence and sparkling water, Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz Peach & Orange Blossom offers an enticing new way to enjoy vodka. Made with exceptionally smooth, Non-GMO Ketel One Vodka and stored in a slim ready-to-enjoy can, this drink features the fresh taste of ripe peaches with a subtle orange blossom finish. Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz Peach & Orange Blossom is gluten-free and contains no artificial sweeteners, added sugars or artificial colors. For a delicious drink, simply serve in a wine glass over ice and garnish with a slice of peach. Includes one 3.6% abc./vol. 12 fl oz can of Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz Peach & Orange Blossom. Please drink responsibly.