Ketel One – Citroen Vodka

There's no substitute for natural flavor, that's why when we make Ketel One Citroen, we start by sourcing the world's finest fresh lemons and limes. Then, with the greatest care, extract the crisp, tangy flavor and infuse it into our vodka to deliver surprising notes of sweet lemon zest on the nose and subtle hints of freshly-cut lime on the tongue. It's a unique combination truly worthy of the Nolet family name. Our 80 proof vodka is meticulously crafted using exclusively 100% non-GMO grain for smoothness and is distilled in copper pot stills for a unique and refreshing tasting finish. This vodka is perfect for sipping on its own or added with your favorite cocktail. Simply mix with lime juice, pineapple juice and triple sec, then garnish with berries and a bay leaf for a dazzling Mesha cocktail. For over 11 generations, since our family distillery was founded in 1691, we have been dedicated to crafting the finest spirits, allowing us to unlock the secret of creating a vodka of exceptional smoothness. Ketel One Family Made Vodka is crafted with 100% non-GMO grain. It owes its distinctive quality to a combination of modern distilling techniques and the magic of traditional copper stills - including our 'Pot Still #1.' Come visit us in Schiedam! We'd be happy to show you around. Please drink responsibly.