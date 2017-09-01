Ketel One Botanical – Cucumber and Mint Vodka

Ketel One Botanical Cucumber & Mint is for those who appreciate crisp cucumbers and light tones of fresh garden mint. Each botanical essence is individually and naturally obtained through innovative extraction methods and distillation processes for the freshest, cleanest, most crisp taste possible. With no carbs, artificial flavors, sweeteners or sugar*, our sensible vodka specialty is the mindful way to celebrate the weekend or relax with friends. Serve in a wine glass with ice, soda water and your choice of garnish for a refreshing tasting cocktail. Ketel One Botanical earned The Best New Spirits Product award by Market Watch Magazine in 2019. Introducing new Ketel One Botanical, vodka distilled with real botanicals and infused with natural fruit essences. We invite you to pick your Botanical and experience a drink with only 73 calories and 0 carbs per serving. Please drink responsibly.



*Avg. analysis per 1.5 oz.: 73 cal; 0g carbs; 0g protein; 0g fat