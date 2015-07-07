Kettle Brand Krinkle Cut
Salt and Fresh Ground Pepper Potato Chips
5 oz
Kettle Cooked Chips
Kettle Cooked Chips
Kettle Cooked Chips
Kettle Cooked Chips
This chip takes the classic combonation of salt and vinegar to a whole new level!
Kettle Cooked Chips
Strong and tangy. Perfect balance of zesty sea salt and a hint of tongue-puckering vinegar complete with a satisfying crunch.
Fiesta in a bag! Pair them with an ice cold cerveza and kick back with this festive, fiery flavor.
Kettle Cooked Chips
Kettle Cooked Chips
Fiesta in a bag! Pair them with an ice cold cerveza and kick back with this festive, fiery flavor.
Kettle Cooked Chips
Sweet and savory kettle cooked chips that are simply irresistible!
The first taste is of classic BBQ chip flavors, sweet, tomato, garlic, onion, with maybe a splash of smoke? The next wave of flavor includes notes like ginger, soy, sesame, and sweet onion flavor. On the finish an impressive level of heat appears, and decides that it is staying for the entire party.
Organic. Hand cooked in small batches and coated with a gentle kiss of salt.
These pickle chips leave you with one thing to decide: In your sandwich or flying solo? The extra crunchy thick ridge cut chips offer the perfect balance of tang, dill, onion and garlic.
Slowly cooked to perfection and seasoned with jalapeño, garlic, green bell pepper, chili powder and onion powder, these chili verde chips have a touch of heat. A bold chip is an understatement.
Kettle Cooked Chips
A cheesy, spicy chip with lots of flavor and undertones of sweet bell pepper.
Fresh potatoes are cut thick and fried to our signature crunch, then seasoned with Himalayan salt, creating layers of flavor that showcase the purity of the salt and fresh flavor of the potatoes.
Thick and crunchy chips are cooked and seasoned with citrus-infused sea salt and a touch of hot chili. The balance of tang and heat are the perfect accompaniment.
A traditional take on Carolina BBQ. Mustard forward, with a distinctive vinegary tang and subtle smokiness.
Sour cream and onion potato chips have been enticing taste buds since beehives and crew cuts were all the rage. Starting with our special, sweet sour cream, we swirled in just the right amount of savory onion for a light and fresh twist on this chip classic. Now creamier!
Simple idea, but still a best seller! A real potato taste with that unique KETTLE crunch.
Kettle Cooked Chips