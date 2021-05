Kettle Brand – Korean Barbeque Potato Chips

The first taste is of classic BBQ chip flavors, sweet, tomato, garlic, onion, with maybe a splash of smoke? The next wave of flavor includes notes like ginger, soy, sesame, and sweet onion flavor. On the finish an impressive level of heat appears, and decides that it is staying for the entire party.