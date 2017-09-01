Beer
Pilsner
Light Lager
India Pale Ale
Belgian & French Ale
Ciders
American Ale
Stout
Specialty Beer
Light Hybrid Beer
German Wheat & Rye Beer
Belgian Strong Ale
Sour Ale
All
Wine
Red Wine
Cabernet Sauvignon
Pinot Noir
Red Blend
Malbec
All
White Wine
Sauvignon Blanc
Chardonnay
Pinot Grigio
Riesling
All
More Wines
Rosé
Champagne & Sparkling
Sake
All
Spirits
Whiskey & Scotch
Vodka
Tequila & Mezcal
Rum
Gin
Cordials, Liqueurs & Bitters
Cocktails & Combos
Bourbon Whiskey
Irish Whiskey
Single Malt Scotch
Blanco / Silver Tequila
Reposado Tequila
Añejo Tequila
All
Tobacco
Gifts
More
Mixers
Snacks
Tobacco
Log In
Sign Up
Sign Up
Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Cart
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
More By Kettle Brand
Saucey
/
Snacks & Sweets
/
Chips, Pretzels & Crackers
Kettle Brand – Sea Salt Potato Chips
2 oz
From
$2.79
5 oz
From
$3.99
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Check Availability
Check Availability
Kettle Cooked Chips
More By Kettle Brand
Kettle Brand Krinkle Cut
Salt and Fresh Ground Pepper Potato Chips
5 oz
Kettle Brand
Backyard Barbeque Potato Chips
5 oz
Kettle Brand
New York Cheddar Potato Chips
5 oz
Kettle Brand
Sea Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips
8.5 oz
Kettle Brand
Hot Sriracha Potato Chips
5 oz
Kettle Brand
Sea Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips
5 oz
Kettle Brand
Hot Jalapeño Potato Chips
5 oz
Kettle Brand Krinkle Cut
Salt and Fresh Ground Pepper Potato Chips
2 oz
Kettle Brand
Hot Jalapeño Potato Chips
2 oz
Kettle Brand
Backyard Barbeque Potato Chips
2 oz
Kettle Brand
Honey Dijon Potato Chips
5 oz
Kettle Brand
Korean Barbeque Potato Chips
5 oz
Kettle Brand Organic
Sea Salt Potato Chips
5 oz
Kettle Brand Krinkle Cut
Dill Pickle Potato Chips
5 oz
Kettle Brand
Chile Verde Potato Chips
5 oz
Kettle Brand Krinkle Cut
Buffalo Bleu Potato Chips
2 oz
Kettle Brand
Honey Dijon Potato Chips
8.5 oz
Kettle Brand Krinkle Cut
Dill Pickle Potato Chips
5 oz
Kettle Brand
Hot Jalapeño Potato Chips
5 oz
Kettle Brand
Spicy Queso Potato Chips
4.2 oz
Kettle Brand
Himalayan Salt Potato Chips
4.2 oz
Kettle Brand
Chili Lime Potato Chips
4.2 oz
Kettle Brand Krinkle Cut
Carolina BBQ Potato Chips
5 oz
Kettle Brand
Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips
5 oz
Kettle Brand
Lightly Salted Potato Chips
2 oz
Kettle Brand
Cheddar Beer Potato Chips
2 oz
You May Also Like
Bulleit
Frontier Whiskey
750 ml
Casamigos
Blanco Tequila
750 ml
Hornitos
Reposado Tequila
750 ml
Smirnoff
Vodka
750 ml
Casamigos
Reposado Tequila
750 ml
Kettle Brand
Backyard Barbeque Potato Chips
2 oz
Kettle Brand Krinkle Cut
Salt and Fresh Ground Pepper Potato Chips
2 oz
Kettle Brand Krinkle Cut
Salt and Fresh Ground Pepper Potato Chips
5 oz
Kettle Brand
Sea Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips
5 oz
Kettle Brand
Backyard Barbeque Potato Chips
5 oz
Kettle Brand
New York Cheddar Potato Chips
5 oz
Pretzel Crisps
Original
7.2 oz
Kettle Brand
Hot Jalapeño Potato Chips
5 oz
Fritos
Original Corn Chips
3.5 oz
Kettle Brand
Honey Dijon Potato Chips
5 oz
Doritos
Cool Ranch
3.125 oz
Kettle Brand
Hot Jalapeño Potato Chips
2 oz
Lay's
Classic
10 oz
Casa Sanchez
Thin Tortilla Chips
14 oz
Lay's
Classic
3 oz
Ruffles
Original
9 oz
Doritos
Cool Ranch
10.5 oz
Fort Point
Villager: San Francisco Style India Pale Ale
6 Cans
Cheetos
Crunchy
3.25 oz
Ben & Jerry's
Cherry Garcia
Pint
Cheetos
Cheese Puffs
3 oz
Ruffles
Cheddar and Sour Cream
2.625 oz
Sierra Nevada
Pale Ale
12 Bottles
Ruffles
Cheddar and Sour Cream
8.5 oz
Ruffles
Sour Cream and Onion
2.625 oz
Often Bought With
Bulleit
Frontier Whiskey
750 ml
Casamigos
Blanco Tequila
750 ml
Hornitos
Reposado Tequila
750 ml
Smirnoff
Vodka
750 ml
Casamigos
Reposado Tequila
750 ml
Kettle Brand
Hot Jalapeño Potato Chips
5 oz
Kettle Brand Krinkle Cut
Salt and Fresh Ground Pepper Potato Chips
5 oz
Kettle Brand
Backyard Barbeque Potato Chips
5 oz
Kettle Brand
Honey Dijon Potato Chips
5 oz
Ocean Spray
Cranberry Juice Cocktail
64 oz
Kettle Brand
Sea Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips
5 oz
Courvoisier
VS Cognac
750 ml
Pretzel Crisps
Original
7.2 oz
Kettle Brand Krinkle Cut
Salt and Fresh Ground Pepper Potato Chips
2 oz
Fritos
Original Corn Chips
3.5 oz
Lay's
French Onion Dip
15 oz
Kettle Brand
Backyard Barbeque Potato Chips
2 oz
Pringles
Original
5.68 oz
Doritos
Nacho Cheese
11 oz
Simply Orange
100 Percent Pure Squeezed Juice
59 oz
Ballast Point
Grapefruit Sculpin IPA
6 Bottles
Haribo Gold-Bears
Gummy Candy
5 oz
Cheetos
Crunchy
3.25 oz
Doritos
Cool Ranch
3.125 oz
Coca Cola
Diet
2 L
Coca Cola
Diet
1 L
Ruffles
Cheddar and Sour Cream
2.625 oz
Lemon
A Real Lemon
Single
Mumm Napa
Brut Rosé
750 ml
Cheetos
Flamin' Hot
3.25 oz
Sign up
Login
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Mixers
More
Gifts
Blog
FAQs