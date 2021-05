Kettle Brand – Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips

5 oz From $ 6.29 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Sour cream and onion potato chips have been enticing taste buds since beehives and crew cuts were all the rage. Starting with our special, sweet sour cream, we swirled in just the right amount of savory onion for a light and fresh twist on this chip classic. Now creamier!