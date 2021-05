Kettle Brand – Hot Jalapeño Potato Chips

2 oz From $ 2.79

5 oz From $ 3.99

8.5 oz From $ 4.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

A Fiesta! in a bag. Jalapeno potato chips have a zesty, south of the border flavor. Striking a perfect between fresh, well-rounded flavor and the clean, spicy bite of jalapeno peppers.