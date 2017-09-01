Log In
Sign Up
Sign Up
Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Cart
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
More By Kettle Brand
Saucey
/
Other
/
Snacks & Sweets
/
Chips, Pretzels & Crackers
Kettle Brand – Hot Jalapeño Potato Chips
5 oz
From
$3.99
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Check Availability
Check Availability
More By Kettle Brand
Kettle Brand Krinkle Cut
Salt and Fresh Ground Pepper Potato Chips
5 oz
Kettle Brand
New York Cheddar Potato Chips
5 oz
Kettle Brand
Backyard Barbeque Potato Chips
5 oz
Kettle Brand
Sea Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips
8.5 oz
Kettle Brand Krinkle Cut
Salt and Fresh Ground Pepper Potato Chips
13 oz
Kettle Brand
Hot Sriracha Potato Chips
2 oz
Kettle Brand
Hot Sriracha Potato Chips
5 oz
Kettle Brand
Sweet Onion Potato Chips
2 oz
Kettle Brand
Hot Jalapeño Potato Chips
5 oz
Kettle Brand
Sea Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips
5 oz
Kettle Brand Krinkle Cut
Salt and Fresh Ground Pepper Potato Chips
2 oz
Kettle Brand
Sea Salt Potato Chips
5 oz
Kettle Brand
Hot Jalapeño Potato Chips
2 oz
Kettle Brand
Backyard Barbeque Potato Chips
2 oz
Kettle Brand
Honey Dijon Potato Chips
5 oz
Kettle Brand
Korean Barbeque Potato Chips
5 oz
Kettle Brand Krinkle Cut
Dill Pickle Potato Chips
5 oz
Kettle Brand Krinkle Cut
Buffalo Bleu Potato Chips
2 oz
Kettle Brand Organic
Sea Salt Potato Chips
5 oz
Kettle Brand Krinkle Cut
Spicy Queso Potato Chips
8.5 oz
Kettle Brand
Bourbon BBQ Potato Chips
8.5 oz
Kettle Brand Potato Chips
Bourbon BBQ
5 oz
Kettle Brand
Pepperoncini Potato Chips
2 oz
Kettle Brand
Maple Bacon Potato Chips
2 oz
Kettle Brand
Spicy Queso Potato Chips
4.2 oz
Kettle Brand
Himalayan Salt Potato Chips
4.2 oz
Kettle Brand
Chili Lime Potato Chips
4.2 oz
Kettle Brand Krinkle Cut
Carolina BBQ Potato Chips
5 oz
Kettle Brand
Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips
5 oz
Kettle Brand Krinkle Cut
Spicy Queso Potato Chips
5 oz
Kettle Brand
Chile Verde Potato Chips
5 oz
Kettle Brand
Lightly Salted Potato Chips
2 oz
Kettle Brand
Cheddar Beer Potato Chips
2 oz
You May Also Like
Tito's
Handmade Vodka
750 ml
Jameson
Irish Whiskey
750 ml
Smirnoff
Classic Vodka
1.75 l
Bulleit
Frontier Whiskey
750 ml
Lime
A Real Lime
Single
Hennessy
VS Cognac
750 ml
D'ussé
VSOP Cognac
750 ml
Apothic
Winemaker's Red Blend
750 ml
Josh Cellars
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Tito's
Handmade Vodka
1.75 L
Jack Daniel's
Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey
750 ml
White Claw
Variety Pack No. 1
12 Cans 12 oz
Corona Extra
Mexican Lager
12 bottles 12 oz
Bud Light
Light Lager
12 Bottles 12 oz
Stella Artois
Belgian Pilsner
12 Bottles
Patrón
Silver Tequila
750 ml
Canada Dry
Club Soda
1 L
La Marca
Prosecco
750 ml
Casamigos
Blanco Tequila
750 ml
Smirnoff
Classic Vodka
750 ml
Bogle
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
White Claw
Mango Hard Seltzer
6 Cans 12 oz
Pacifico
Pilsner
12 Bottles 12 oz
Ice
Frozen Water
7 lbs
Ketel One
Dutch Vodka
750 ml
Château d'Esclans
Whispering Angel Rosé
750 ml
Often Bought With
Smirnoff Ice
Screwdriver
6 bottles 11.2 oz
Ketel One
Dutch Vodka
750 ml
Espolòn
Blanco
750 ml
Don Julio
Blanco Tequila
750 ml
Smirnoff Ice
Red, White, and Berry
6 bottles 11.2 oz
Tanqueray
London Dry Gin
750 ml
Baileys
The Original Irish Cream Liqueur
1.75 l
Johnnie Walker
12 Year Black Label Blended Scotch
1.75 l
Guinness
Blonde American Lager
6 Bottles 11.2 oz
Smirnoff Ice
Party Pack with Original, Screwdriver, Green Apple, Peach Bellini
12 Bottles 11.2 oz
Smirnoff Ice
Raspberry
6 bottles 11.2 oz
Aperol
Aperitif
750 ml
Tito's
Handmade Vodka
750 ml
Lime
A Real Lime
Single
Canada Dry
Club Soda
1 L
Jameson
Irish Whiskey
750 ml
Marlboro
Gold
Pack
Tito's
Handmade Vodka
1.75 L
Apothic
Winemaker's Red Blend
750 ml
Josh Cellars
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Stella Artois
Belgian Pilsner
12 Bottles
Bulleit
Frontier Whiskey
750 ml
La Marca
Prosecco
750 ml
Natural American Spirit
Yellow
Pack
Joel Gott
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
Smirnoff
Classic Vodka
750 ml
White Claw
Variety Pack No. 1
12 Cans 12 oz
Bogle
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Parliament
Blue
Pack
Jack Daniel's
Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey
750 ml
Ice
Frozen Water
7 lbs
Corona Extra
Mexican Lager
12 bottles 12 oz
Pacifico
Pilsner
12 Bottles 12 oz
Bud Light
Light Lager
12 Bottles 12 oz
Alamos
Malbec
750 ml
Canada Dry
Ginger Ale
1 L
Sign up
Login
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Mixers
More
Gifts
Blog
support
FAQs
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy