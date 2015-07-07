Jose Cuervo
Especial Silver Tequila
750 ml
Clean, clear and colorless with notes and aromas of agave. Fresh and clean with a warm, smooth finish. 80 Proof.
Clean, clear and colorless with notes and aromas of agave. Fresh and clean with a warm, smooth finish. 80 Proof.
A zesty lime mix perfect essential for the perfect Margarita. Non-Alcoholic.
Product of Mexico. A double distilled blend of reposado and young tequilas. 80 Proof
A zesty lime mix perfect essential for the perfect Margarita. Non-Alcoholic.
Product of Mexico. A double distilled blend of reposado and young tequilas. 80 Proof
Rested in oak barrels six months to achieve a smooth, refined taste. 80 Proof
Original premium margarita salt with sombrero lid for juicing and rimming glasses.
Delicious and refreshing and now with the same calories as a glass of wine. Why not enjoy margaritas more often?
Jose Cuervo Golden Grapefruit is a premium Margarita made with Jose Cuervo tequila and Grand Marnier, then blended with a delicious grapefruit flavor.
Product of Mexico. A sweet agave and spice aroma with essence of cognac, nutmeg, vanilla and cocoa. 80 Proof
Clean, clear and colorless with notes and aromas of agave. Fresh and clean with a warm, smooth finish. 80 Proof.
A true silver tequila, Cuervo® Silver is the epitome of smooth. The master distillers at La Rojeña crafted this unique and balanced blend to bring out tones of agave, caramel, and fresh herbs in its flavor profile.
A limited edition of arguably one of the worlds most popular tequilas. This ones a keeper. Share with the ones who can appreciate the specialness of this.
This 100% agave offering from Jose Cuervo offers a step up in quality and value over the entry-level Cuervo Gold mixto tequila. This crystal clear tequila has a lightly fragrant bouquet, with honeysuckle, white pepper and a hit of alcohol burn combined with hints of citrus. On the palate, the mouthfeel is light, with grapefruit, lime peel, citron and mango evident along with hints of pepper and a light minerality. The finish is quick and light, with light notes of citrus. A good choice for margaritas, tequila sunrises and palomas, Jose Cuervo Tradicional Silver isn't the most complex tequila, but its neutrality makes it an easy mixer.
New Jose Cuervo Golden Margarita Strawberry is a premium margarita made with real Jose Cuervo tequila and Grand Marnier, then blended with strawberry flavor for a new take on the golden margarita.
Authentic Cuervo Margarita Pink Lemonade is an exciting Margarita experience, blending the classic Margarita flavor with the refreshing taste of Pink Lemonade.
Versatile silver tequila with light herbal aromas. Peppery on the palate and a smooth, mellow finish. 40% ABV
Deep amber hue. Toasted oak, cinnamon, red apple, cocoa, coffee aromas. Sweet, toasted oak taste with, subtle agave notes. 40% ABV