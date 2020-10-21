Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Jose Cuervo

More By Jose Cuervo

Saucey / Spirits / Tequila & Mezcal / Blanco / Silver Tequila

Jose Cuervo – Especial Silver Tequila

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Clean, clear and colorless with notes and aromas of agave. Fresh and clean with a warm, smooth finish. 80 Proof.

More By Jose Cuervo

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

13 Reviews
  • 5 months ago

    Great

    Very good
    Kristina L. - Verified buyer
  • 7 months ago

    Happy

    It makes me feel amazing!
    Heather D. - Verified buyer
  • 7 months ago

    Great tequila

    Thumbs up!
    Julie S. - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago

    Yup.

    Yup yup.
    David T. - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago

    Great customer service

    I ordered some ice and tequila. No issues. I’ll continue to use Saucey.
    Martin K. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    N

    H
    Smarlen . - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    Great

    Great
    Stella . - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Smooth

    Not harsh
    Lyne P. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    The best there’s ever been!!

    It’s a classic and you can’t go wrong with a classic
    Sam D. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Great

    Great
    Stella . - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Smooth

    Amazing
    Ismael S. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Smooth

    It’s a great taste
    Jasmine K. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    The smooth sip out there

    Great paired with Lemonade
    Jameia S. - Verified buyer