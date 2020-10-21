Jose Cuervo – Especial Silver Tequila
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Clean, clear and colorless with notes and aromas of agave. Fresh and clean with a warm, smooth finish. 80 Proof.
More By Jose Cuervo
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
13 Reviews
- 5 months ago
GreatVery goodKristina L. - Verified buyer
- 7 months ago
HappyIt makes me feel amazing!Heather D. - Verified buyer
- 7 months ago
Great tequilaThumbs up!Julie S. - Verified buyer
- 8 months ago
Yup.Yup yup.David T. - Verified buyer
- 8 months ago
Great customer serviceI ordered some ice and tequila. No issues. I’ll continue to use Saucey.Martin K. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
NHSmarlen . - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
GreatGreatStella . - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
SmoothNot harshLyne P. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
The best there’s ever been!!It’s a classic and you can’t go wrong with a classicSam D. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
GreatGreatStella . - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
SmoothAmazingIsmael S. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
SmoothIt’s a great tasteJasmine K. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
The smooth sip out thereGreat paired with LemonadeJameia S. - Verified buyer