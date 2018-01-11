Jose Cuervo – Tradicional Silver Tequila Limited Edition
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
A limited edition of arguably one of the worlds most popular tequilas. This ones a keeper. Share with the ones who can appreciate the specialness of this.
More By Jose Cuervo
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
1 Review
- 3 years ago
Stay away from this one if you can! Only purchased because Jose Cuervo gold was not available. Normally, however, I normally drink Patron's silver or Anejo, which might explain my propensity to develop a headache any time I drank this in lieu of the higher quality tequilas. The bottle is pretty, so I still have it in my bar.Stay away from this one if you can! Only purchased because Jose Cuervo gold was not available. Normally, however, I normally drink Patron's silver or Anejo, which might explain my propensity to develop a headache any time I drank this in lieu of the higher quality tequilas. The bottle is pretty, so I still have it in my bar.ELErin L.