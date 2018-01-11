Jose Cuervo – Tradicional Silver Tequila Limited Edition

3 years ago

Stay away from this one if you can! Only purchased because Jose Cuervo gold was not available. Normally, however, I normally drink Patron's silver or Anejo, which might explain my propensity to develop a headache any time I drank this in lieu of the higher quality tequilas. The bottle is pretty, so I still have it in my bar.

