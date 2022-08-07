Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Jose Cuervo Margaritas

More By Jose Cuervo

Saucey / Spirits / Ready-to-Drink

Jose Cuervo Margaritas – Golden

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Blended with all the authentic Cuervo ingredients, Cuervo mix, Cuervo gold tequila and Grand Marnier to create the finest premixed margarita available.

More By Jose Cuervo

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.80

5 Reviews
  • 2 months ago
    Nelson M. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Best ready to drink

    Add ice and ready to drink. Great for a Saturday afternoon.
    Nelson M. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Excellent

    I love this margarita. I add an extra shot of Jose Cuervo and some ice cubes and it’s an instant party!
    Dawn F. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Excellent choice

    It’s blended perfectly. Just add ice and enjoy!
    Dawn F. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Mix with ice and enjoy.

    Great!! Add strawberries and ice and enjoy.
    Rick A. - Verified buyer