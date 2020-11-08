Deliver ASAP to
Jose Cuervo

Jose Cuervo – Especial Silver Tequila

A true silver tequila, Cuervo® Silver is the epitome of smooth. The master distillers at La Rojeña crafted this unique and balanced blend to bring out tones of agave, caramel, and fresh herbs in its flavor profile.

Ratings & Reviews

4.83

6 Reviews
  • 4 months ago

    Great for mixing cocktails and margaritas. And great bang for your buck.

    If you want a tequila to sip straight, you should look elsewhere. However, if you’re mixing it up, this is perfect. The blue agave works well with tangy mixers.
    Vincent B. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    Very good

    Try it
    Farryn . - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Love this with passion fruit

    Smooth taste
    Passion . - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Easiest tequila to mix

    It made excellent margaritas.
    Noahdia . - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Perfect for margaritas

    Very smooth, perfect for margaritas
    Karina T. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Good price

    Smooth
    Antonio L. - Verified buyer