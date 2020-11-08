Jose Cuervo – Especial Silver Tequila
A true silver tequila, Cuervo® Silver is the epitome of smooth. The master distillers at La Rojeña crafted this unique and balanced blend to bring out tones of agave, caramel, and fresh herbs in its flavor profile.
- 4 months ago
Great for mixing cocktails and margaritas. And great bang for your buck.If you want a tequila to sip straight, you should look elsewhere. However, if you’re mixing it up, this is perfect. The blue agave works well with tangy mixers.Vincent B. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
Very goodTry itFarryn . - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Love this with passion fruitSmooth tastePassion . - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Easiest tequila to mixIt made excellent margaritas.Noahdia . - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Perfect for margaritasVery smooth, perfect for margaritasKarina T. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Good priceSmoothAntonio L. - Verified buyer