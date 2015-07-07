Rémy Martin
1738 Cognac
750 ml
Medium silky body. Lots of ripe fruit notes with hints of vanilla and oak pepper. 80 Proof
Reserved for Very Special occasions, Hennessy V.S. has an intense fruity character with full-bodied flavors and notes of oak, almonds, and fresh grapes. Enjoy it neat, on the rocks, or with a mixer. Why be basic when you can be VS?
Distinctively smooth. Decidedly different. Hennessy Black is a stylish original blend that invites you to discover a smoother class of Cognac.
Rémy Martin VSOP embodies the perfect harmony of powerful and elegant aromas. It is the symbol of the Cellar Master’s art of blending.
Hennessy VS is a blend of over 40 different eaux de vies from the four premier growing regions of Cognac. Beautifull golden color with a fruity sweetness and a hint of vanilla on the finish.
Nose of vanilla, clove, and cinnamon, as well as a strong, smooth taste. 40% ABV
87 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. Smooth and supple on the palate, delicious for sipping after dinner.
Commemorating our 250th Anniversary, the Hennessy 250th Collector's Blend pays full tribute to two-and-a-half centuries of excellence, international expansion, and visionary passion.
After a special evening, a special cognac to sip.
A blend of 100 eaux-de-vie, its deep amber color is a sign of its intensity. At once rich and robust, it constantly reveals layers of flavors with distinctive persistence on the palate.
Distinct aromas of fresh fruit and white flowers. Elegant, floral, and distinctively refined. Scents of jasmine, daffodils, and orange flowers that are delicately mixed. Hints of citrus and honey.
JonOne brings color to the mix. A unique expression of the art of blending. Intense character and full-bodied flavors, V.S reveals its liveliness whether enjoyed neat, on ice, or with a mixer.
Endowed with bright amber color and a golden sheen, it expresses a round and rich subtlety. It is bottled at 43% to release powerful aromatic tones as well as delicate spicy notes.
Supple, smooth, and full-bodied with a hint of gingerbread and brioche, the cognac conceals the aroma of black cherries. It is sweet and heady with flavors of barley and brown sugar.
Rare and precious, this Cognac is a product of man’s mastery over time. An unparalleled range of aromas gives Richard Hennessy its unique complexity. Powerful and unexpected, Richard Hennessy reaches heights that approach Cognac perfection.
Possessed of rich successive aromas that only a great Cognac can obtain, Paradis reveals its delicate and velvety character, hinting at the silky texture that will follow. Its subtle texture allows it to gracefully blossom with a deep and fragrant persistence.
The unprecedented alliance of age & finesse, Paradis Imperial is a Cognac of magisterial complexity, balance, and the finest texture, continually revealing new tones of expression and delicate floral essences on the palate.
Hennessy VS Limited Edition by Futura set, which pairs the legendary Cognac with the legendary graffiti artist. Futura designed the label for this bottle, which is available as a numbered edition.
Product of Trinidad & Tobago. Sugar cane and aged molasses. 80 Proof