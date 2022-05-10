Hennessy – VS Cognac
Reserved for Very Special occasions, Hennessy V.S. has an intense fruity character with full-bodied flavors and notes of oak, almonds, and fresh grapes. Enjoy it neat, on the rocks, or with a mixer. Why be basic when you can be VS?
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
41 Reviews
- 1 week ago
It’s Hennnnny!!It’s Hennnnny!!Ryan J. - Verified buyer
- 1 month agoKevin A. - Verified buyer
- 4 months ago
I always love hennessy my favorite drinkListen if i had to choose this i would every time my wedding theme one day when i get married will be Hennything is PossibleAshleigh . - Verified buyer
- 4 months agoMike B. - Verified buyer
- 4 months agoAntoine . - Verified buyer
- 7 months ago
It got me sauceyIt got me sauceyJustin T. - Verified buyer
- 8 months ago
Makes you litMakes you feel litJiselle O. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
GoodGoodSamantha R. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
4/20George FloydQuentin B. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Best drink everIt’s greatMonica T. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Good for when I’m gambling!You make friends with Hennessy!Michael M. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Love itA Cognac that can be enjoyed withLaShon . - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
HeemBig DrunkDelton . - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Best liquor everGuaranteed good time when you consume HennessySabrina G. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Love itIt’s enough to go around for everybodyOmari P. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
The bestBrown waterdayrome W. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Smooth asfGood with some ojDeric W. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
The best dark DrinkBecause who don’t like henny ?Dayrome W. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
SmoothIt was amazingSamantha R. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
AwesomeI like the way I don’t have to leave my houseMichael G. - Verified buyer