Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Hennessy

More By Hennessy

Saucey / Spirits / Brandy & Cognac

Hennessy – VS Cognac

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Reserved for Very Special occasions, Hennessy V.S. has an intense fruity character with full-bodied flavors and notes of oak, almonds, and fresh grapes. Enjoy it neat, on the rocks, or with a mixer. Why be basic when you can be VS?

More By Hennessy

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

41 Reviews
  • 1 week ago

    It’s Hennnnny!!

    It’s Hennnnny!!
    Ryan J. - Verified buyer
  • 1 month ago
    Kevin A. - Verified buyer
  • 4 months ago

    I always love hennessy my favorite drink

    Listen if i had to choose this i would every time my wedding theme one day when i get married will be Hennything is Possible
    Ashleigh . - Verified buyer
  • 4 months ago
    Mike B. - Verified buyer
  • 4 months ago
    Antoine . - Verified buyer
  • 7 months ago

    It got me saucey

    It got me saucey
    Justin T. - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago

    Makes you lit

    Makes you feel lit
    Jiselle O. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Good

    Good
    Samantha R. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    4/20

    George Floyd
    Quentin B. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Best drink ever

    It’s great
    Monica T. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Good for when I’m gambling!

    You make friends with Hennessy!
    Michael M. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Love it

    A Cognac that can be enjoyed with
    LaShon . - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Heem

    Big Drunk
    Delton . - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Best liquor ever

    Guaranteed good time when you consume Hennessy
    Sabrina G. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Love it

    It’s enough to go around for everybody
    Omari P. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    The best

    Brown water
    dayrome W. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Smooth asf

    Good with some oj
    Deric W. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    The best dark Drink

    Because who don’t like henny ?
    Dayrome W. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Smooth

    It was amazing
    Samantha R. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Awesome

    I like the way I don’t have to leave my house
    Michael G. - Verified buyer