Hennessy – VS Cognac
Hennessy VS is a blend of over 40 different eaux de vies from the four premier growing regions of Cognac. Beautifull golden color with a fruity sweetness and a hint of vanilla on the finish.
- 2 months agoOrlando . - Verified buyer
- 4 months agoAshleigh . - Verified buyer
- 5 months agoGustavo D. - Verified buyer
- 8 months ago
Is wat it isBecause it is.Igor G. - Verified buyer
- 9 months ago
Amazing is all I can say about the henny.It is a very relaxing drink and one of the most consistent cognacs in my opinion. Super versatile, you could go ham and take shots or pour it onto a snifter glass and be fancy. The yak just never fails when it’s Hennessy that you’re sippin on. Bet.Leandro M. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Awesome sauceBest in the world my personal favoriteGiovanni M. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
GreatGreat appRobin . - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
HeemDrankDelton . - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Fast and courteous delivery serviceNot much is needed. My 1st time becoming and to using Saucey delivery service, I like it. Their delivery staff are courteous, fast and thorough,Traci . - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Great CognacGreat for sipping.Lauren E. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
GreatDefinitely does the jobMariana D. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
LoveNo more driving to the liquor storePatterson L. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Great, my husband enjoyed it for his at home birthday.Delivery was fast and service was excellent! Order as expected!Christine R. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
SensationalHennything is possible.Joshua R. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Thanks.It was cool.Donald M. - Verified buyer