Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Hennessy

More By Hennessy

Saucey / Spirits / Brandy & Cognac

Hennessy – VS Cognac

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Hennessy VS is a blend of over 40 different eaux de vies from the four premier growing regions of Cognac. Beautifull golden color with a fruity sweetness and a hint of vanilla on the finish.

More By Hennessy

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

15 Reviews
  • 2 months ago
    Orlando . - Verified buyer
  • 4 months ago
    Ashleigh . - Verified buyer
  • 5 months ago
    Gustavo D. - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago

    Is wat it is

    Because it is.
    Igor G. - Verified buyer
  • 9 months ago

    Amazing is all I can say about the henny.

    It is a very relaxing drink and one of the most consistent cognacs in my opinion. Super versatile, you could go ham and take shots or pour it onto a snifter glass and be fancy. The yak just never fails when it’s Hennessy that you’re sippin on. Bet.
    Leandro M. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Awesome sauce

    Best in the world my personal favorite
    Giovanni M. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Great

    Great app
    Robin . - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Heem

    Drank
    Delton . - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Fast and courteous delivery service

    Not much is needed. My 1st time becoming and to using Saucey delivery service, I like it. Their delivery staff are courteous, fast and thorough,
    Traci . - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Great Cognac

    Great for sipping.
    Lauren E. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Great

    Definitely does the job
    Mariana D. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Love

    No more driving to the liquor store
    Patterson L. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Great, my husband enjoyed it for his at home birthday.

    Delivery was fast and service was excellent! Order as expected!
    Christine R. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Sensational

    Hennything is possible.
    Joshua R. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Thanks.

    It was cool.
    Donald M. - Verified buyer