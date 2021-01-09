Hennessy – VSOP Cognac
Nose of vanilla, clove, and cinnamon, as well as a strong, smooth taste. 40% ABV
- 2 months ago
SmooothAlways a great taste and gets the party goingMichael S. - Verified buyer
- 7 months ago
SmoothSmoky and smooth tasteJessie B. - Verified buyer
- 8 months ago
This is my favorite LiquorIt’s not sweet tasting like the regular hennyShala B. - Verified buyer
- 9 months ago
AMAZINGExcellent quick deliveryDaniela K. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
ExcellentSmoothKyle . - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
GoodGoodDave . - Verified buyer