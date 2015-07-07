Fonseca Vintage
Late Bottled Port
750 ml
Shows fresh, black fruit and dark cherry aromas; concentrated, structured with volume and great mouthfeel, with a fine, long finish.
93 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. Fonseca 09 has a very ripe sweet prune and fig-tinged bouquet that is very forward; touches of smoke, raisin and dark plum; full bodied with saturated tannins on the end finish.
The wine is aged for three years in large wooden vats where they soften and develop without losing their fresh, intense fruity character and their deep ruby color. Bottled for immediate drinking.
95 PTS Robert Parker Jr. An exotic, exuberant perfume of black fruits, flowers, incense and licorice. Expansive and succulent.