Fonseca Vintage – 2011 Port

95 PTS JAMES SUCKLING. The Fonseca '11 Port is very grapy and leafy with hints of spices on the nose; Full-bodied, medium sweet with fine chewy tannins; this young Fonseca truly has grip, yet balanced