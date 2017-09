Fonseca Tawny Porto 10 Year Old

Port | 750 ml | Starts at $ 33.59

90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The Fonseca 10 year old Tawny Porto is refined, with bright flavors of dried berry, plum compote and cherry tart; long and lush; very creamy on the finish; chocolate mousse.

