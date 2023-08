Fonseca – Terra Bella Organic Reserve Port

This Porto has an opulent black fruit nose that carries through on the palate in layers of intense, sweet berry, plum and cherry fruit flavors supported by firm but well-integrated tannins. This is a deliciously textured Reserve Porto - velvety, smooth, succulent and plump.