Fonseca Tawny Port 20 Year Old

Port | 750 ml | Starts at $ 51.99

92 PTS WINE & SPIRITS. The 20 Yr Tawny from Fonseca is a classic; well balanced and fresh, offering warm honey, apple and almond aromas; rich and well structured, firm on the palate and a long finish.

