Bogle

Chardonnay

750 ml

Bogle Chardonnays signature apple and pear notes flourish in the incredible aromas and first sips of this wine. The rich, round entry is full of fruit, including touches of tropical pineapple and guava. The elegant and creamy mouthfeel wraps around the fruit and leads to spicy notes of nutmeg and toasty vanilla, left behind by over 8 months of aging in American oak. The finish lingers like the last bite of that buttery crème brule. Pairs well with basically anything edible.