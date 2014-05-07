Bogle
Home/Red Wine/Merlot/Bogle

Bogle

Merlot | 750 ml | Starts at $13.49
Napa Valley. Bright cherry and black fruit with hints of mocha. 13.5% ABV
Get this delivered
Brand/companybogle vineyards
Regioncalifornia
SkuRW-BOGL-MRTL
Size750 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like