Bogle
Chardonnay

Bogle – Phantom Chardonnay

Phantom Chardonnay is full of fruit, including touches of tropical pineapple and guava. The elegant and creamy mouthfeel wraps around the fruit and leads to spicy notes of nutmeg and toasty vanilla.

  • 4 years ago

    It was excellent. Sometimes white can give you a "barfy" mouth feel, but this on so many levels was so so right.

    
    AW
    Arielle W.