Saucey / Wine / White Wine / Chardonnay
Bogle – Phantom Chardonnay
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Phantom Chardonnay is full of fruit, including touches of tropical pineapple and guava. The elegant and creamy mouthfeel wraps around the fruit and leads to spicy notes of nutmeg and toasty vanilla.
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
1 Review
- 4 years ago
It was excellent. Sometimes white can give you a "barfy" mouth feel, but this on so many levels was so so right.It was excellent. Sometimes white can give you a "barfy" mouth feel, but this on so many levels was so so right.AWArielle W.