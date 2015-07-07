Wild Turkey
101 Proof Bourbon
750 ml
Made in USA. A toffee sweetness with notes of toasty oak, citrus, butterscotch and a peppery, caramel-savory finish. 101 Proof
92 PTS BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE. Aromas of caramel buttercream, varnished cedar, dried fruits, brown spice and corn cake; cola, sassafras, orange tea, turmeric, saffron and peppery spice finish.
Aged 6-8 years, the familiar Wild Turkey spicy kick, but a bit mellower than the 101. Flavors of almonds, honey, and blackberries. 81 Proof.
92 PTS WILFRED WONG. Powerful and complex, delivers caramel, cream and citrus in the aromas; packed and full bodied on the palate; long and firm in the finish; firms up well in the aftertaste.
86 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST Medium straw in color, the nose is floral with hints of honey. The body is big and syrupy in the finish.
Our longest-aged whiskey. Perfectly balanced flavor; aged in both brick and wood rickhouses. Begins smooth and silky, with a caramel, vanilla sweetness, and finishes with savory spiciness and oak.
The spirit combines Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey with honey and ghost pepper. The honey is able to balance out the heat, resulting in a smooth liquid.
Wild Turkey Diamond Anniversary Bourbon is a blend of 13 to 16 year old barrels hand selected by Eddie Russell to commemorate Wild Turkey's 60 years in business.
A blend of high-proof rye and perfectly aged bourbon. A blend that is big, bold and spicy, yet exceptionally smooth. 91Proof.
Wild Turkey Spiced is pure Kentucky Bourbon with flavors of caramel and vanilla with hints of clove and cinnamon in the finish. Perfect chilled over the rocks.
The aromas are spicy and somewhat raw with strong notes of cloves, old leather, and some lighter citrus notes.
GOLD MEDAL 2008 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. Assertive flavor with strong woody notes and hints of orange with sweet yet piquant, overtones.
One of the most popular bourbon's available, oak aging gives Wild Turkey bourbons a smooth rich taste. Compare the price and quality and save!
Aged in oak barrels for a full-bodied, smooth & mellow taste that is known world over.
92 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. Double Gold Medal 2008 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.The aromas are spicy and somewhat raw with strong notes of cloves, old leather, and some lighter citrus tones.
90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. Great balance of wood and thick brown spices enhanced by lovely fruit.
Russell's Reserve has continuously produced some of the best rye whiskeys, and this non-chill filtered, 104 proof single barrel rye is no exception delivering a balance of spicy pepper.
Master's Keep is delicate yet distinctly Wild Turkey. With a smooth and silky introduction that transforms into caramel and vanilla sweetness.