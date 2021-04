Wild Turkey – Kentucky Straight Bourbon

750 ml From $ 16.49

1 L From $ 35.99

1.75 L From $ 41.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Aged 6-8 years, the familiar Wild Turkey spicy kick, but a bit mellower than the 101. Flavors of almonds, honey, and blackberries. 81 Proof.