Wild Turkey 101 – Rye Whiskey

Wild Turkey's legendary 101 proof straight rye whiskey is distilled and aged a minimum of four years entirely at our Lawrenceburg distillery. This robust and rich quintessential is a bartender favorite for its signature spice and lingering finish. Ideal for classic cocktails.