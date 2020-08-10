Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Wild Turkey

More By Wild Turkey

Saucey / Spirits / Specialty Liquor & Alcohol / Liqueurs & Schnapps

Wild Turkey – American Honey Liqueur

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

In 1976, Jimmy Russell created the first honey flavored bourbon recipe and launched it as Wild Turkey Honey Liqueur. Renamed American Honey in 2006, it is the perfect blend of Wild Turkey Bourbon and pure honey.

More By Wild Turkey

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

2 Reviews
  • 10 months ago

    Really sweet. Packs a kick

    Buy this. It's good.
    Nita P. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    One of the nicest out there!

    This whiskey ya an amazing taste; it’s very smooth and the ghost pepper gives it a nice kick
    Silvia T. - Verified buyer