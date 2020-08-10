Wild Turkey – American Honey Liqueur
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
In 1976, Jimmy Russell created the first honey flavored bourbon recipe and launched it as Wild Turkey Honey Liqueur. Renamed American Honey in 2006, it is the perfect blend of Wild Turkey Bourbon and pure honey.
More By Wild Turkey
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
2 Reviews
- 10 months ago
Really sweet. Packs a kickBuy this. It's good.Nita P. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
One of the nicest out there!This whiskey ya an amazing taste; it’s very smooth and the ghost pepper gives it a nice kickSilvia T. - Verified buyer