Orphan Barrel
Whoop & Holler 28 Year Whiskey
750 ml
Corn, tobacco and citrus peel that reveal a woody oak taste with notes of peppercorn, clove and dark chocolate for a long finish.
Corn, tobacco and citrus peel that reveal a woody oak taste with notes of peppercorn, clove and dark chocolate for a long finish.
Forged Oak is a statuesque whiskey with aromas of cedar, maple and vanilla that give way to seasoned woody notes of cocoa and young berries, ultimately leading to a long, dry finish of black pepper.
The latest release in the Orphan Barrel line. 90 proof it has a taste of smoked vanilla oak, toasted rye and dried fruits.
Kentucky. Twenty years in American oak, with tasting notes of warm biscuits and buttercream, finishing with brown sugar and spice.