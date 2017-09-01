Orphan Barrel – Rhetoric 24 Year Bourbon

Proper, eloquent and poetic, the exclusive Orphan Barrel Rhetoric 24 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is the 10th release from the Orphan Barrel Whiskey Distilling Company. A beautiful whiskey aged for at least 24 years, each sip begins with the flavors of orchard fruit with a hint of allspice, which gives way to a warming, caramel and nutmeg finish. This 90.8 proof bourbon whiskey is for those who dream of walking through rickhouses to pick the choicest barrels, the ones tucked away and left sleeping and aging to perfection. Lovingly bottled by hand in Tullahoma, Tennessee, it is best served straight, either neat or on the rocks. Rhetoric stock was found in the old Stitzel-Weller Warehouses in Louisville, Kentucky and distilled in both the new and old Bernheim distillery between 1990-1993. Ten steps ahead in a dance of discourse, this slick-talking whiskey coats and compels with equal art. Shifting, ducking, and sidestepping, Rhetoric never stops moving, unhindered by principle or fact. Please drink responsibly.