Orphan Barrel – Forager's Keep 26 Year Single Malt Scotch

Perhaps the shortest lived of all Speyside distilleries, Pittyvaich—Gaelic for ‘farmstead at the birch wood’— was the innocent victim of industry restructuring. The distillery closed in 1993 through no fault of its whisky and has long since been demolished. Its pleasing single malt has never been widely available, though it has been proven to age well as none younger than 25 years of age remains. Most closed distilleries have produced for decades, even centuries before their closure. Pittyvaich lived for a mere 18 years, making it one of the most rarely seen single malts of all. This rare, limited release Forager’s Keep 26 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky has lived longer than the distillery from which it came. It is the first of its kind for the Orphan Barrel Whiskey Co. Aromas of fruit and freshly cut, crisp red apple give way to a gentle vanilla creaminess sheltering dense, but distant orange peel for a mellow, warming taste with a hint of wood spices and a sweet finish. This whisky is best served neat or on the rocks with water to enjoy its complex character. The Orphan Barrel Whisky Distilling Company is an endeavor to rescue nearly forgotten barrels of delicious whiskey and share them with discerning adult consumers. We are inspired by creativity, delicious whiskey, good times and great stories. The project is owned and run by DIAGEO and headquartered in Tullahoma, Tenn. However, we like to think the project is founded in dark, quiet, corners of rickhouses around the world where great whiskeys were nearly forgotten just waiting to be discovered. Please drink responsibly.