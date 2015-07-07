Corralejo
Reposado
750 ml
Product of Mexico. Delicate aromas of pine and green olive with peppercorn and honey. 80 Proof
Product of Mexico. Delicate aromas of pine and green olive with peppercorn and honey. 80 Proof
An aroma of pepper corns and herbal undertones mix with a flavor of agave and spearmint. 40% ABV
Made from 100% Blue Weber Agave, Corralejo Anejo is double distilled and aged for twelve months in charred American oak barrels, giving the tequila a sweet and smokey flavor. Corralejo Anejo has aromas of cocoa, vanilla, and peppercorn, with notes of oak, caramel, white peppercorns and cardamom spice. Full bodied, this Tequila is best enjoyed sipped neat or on the rocks. Salud!
Crafted from 100% Blue Agave, 99,000 Horas is double-distilled using the Charentais method in copper stills and then gracefully aged for 18 months in small oak barrels.