Corralejo – Reposado Tequila Gift Set with 2 Shot Glasses

Made from 100% Blue Weber Agave, Corralejo Reposado is double distilled and aged for 4 months in French, American and Encino oak barrels. Awarded with a double gold medal in the 2019 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Corralejo Reposado includes aromas of sweet vanilla, honey, spice hints of oak, and notes of lemon-lime, peppercorn, oak and agave. Corralejo Reposado is best enjoyed as a shot or sipped on the rocks. Salud!