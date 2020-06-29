Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Corralejo

More By Corralejo

Saucey / Spirits / Tequila & Mezcal / Blanco / Silver Tequila

Corralejo – Silver

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

An aroma of pepper corns and herbal undertones mix with a flavor of agave and spearmint. 40% ABV

More By Corralejo

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

3 Reviews
  • 9 months ago

    Super smooth, perfect for shots!

    It’s great for shots!
    Israel A. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Amazing flavor smooth and perfect for margaritas

    Great tequila at an affordable price.
    Dominique . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    This is now my go to tequila. Smooth, and best right out of the freezer. Very much worth the price. The reposoado is the best, but this one does the job just as well. Highly highly recommend.

    This is now my go to tequila. Smooth, and best right out of the freezer. Very much worth the price. The reposoado is the best, but this one does the job just as well. Highly highly recommend.
    AA
    Angeleah A.