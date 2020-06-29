Corralejo – Silver
An aroma of pepper corns and herbal undertones mix with a flavor of agave and spearmint. 40% ABV
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
3 Reviews
- 9 months ago
Super smooth, perfect for shots!It’s great for shots!Israel A. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Amazing flavor smooth and perfect for margaritasGreat tequila at an affordable price.Dominique . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
This is now my go to tequila. Smooth, and best right out of the freezer. Very much worth the price. The reposoado is the best, but this one does the job just as well. Highly highly recommend.This is now my go to tequila. Smooth, and best right out of the freezer. Very much worth the price. The reposoado is the best, but this one does the job just as well. Highly highly recommend.AAAngeleah A.