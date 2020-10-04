Corralejo – Añejo Tequila

Made from 100% Blue Weber Agave, Corralejo Anejo is double distilled and aged for twelve months in charred American oak barrels, giving the tequila a sweet and smokey flavor. Corralejo Anejo has aromas of cocoa, vanilla, and peppercorn, with notes of oak, caramel, white peppercorns and cardamom spice. Full bodied, this Tequila is best enjoyed sipped neat or on the rocks. Salud!