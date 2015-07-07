Chivas Regal
Extra
750 ml
Chivas Regal Extra promised an exceptionally rich and generous Scotch whisky experience. The secret to its taste lies in selectively blending whiskies mature in Sherry casks.
Our first blended malt Scotch contains five precious signature single malts. Each one, hand selected from five Speyside distilleries in honour of the five generations of Chivas Regal Master Blenders.
3 STARS-SPIRIT JOURNAL 2008,DBL GOLD MEDAL-SF 2008 SPIRITS COMP. Chivas Regal 25 yr old astonishingly rich character yields an abundance of flavor and aroma. Elegantly smooth and perfectly balanced.
DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL 2008 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION, 96-100 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST,FIVE STARS-SPIRIT JOURNAL-2009. The flavors are smooth and rich and linger on the palate.
GOLD MEDAL 2005 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION, 88 PTS BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE One of our best selling premium scotches. A blend of superior 12 year old scotches.
Product of Scotland. Dry, grainy notes with a scent of dried flowers and parchment. 80 Proof