Chivas Regal – 12 Year Blended Scotch

1 L From $ 43.99

1.75 L From $ 49.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

GOLD MEDAL 2005 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION, 88 PTS BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE One of our best selling premium scotches. A blend of superior 12 year old scotches.