Saucey / Spirits / Whiskey & Scotch / Scotch
Chivas Regal – 12 Year
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Product of Scotland. Dry, grainy notes with a scent of dried flowers and parchment. 80 Proof
More By Chivas Regal
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
1 Review
- 11 months ago
It’s a great consistent above average scotch reasonably pricedBecause Scotch can run from anywhere from eight dollars a bottle to $2000 a bottle and if you don’t truly understand the nature of it from culture to Distilling and aging it’s good have a drink you don’t have to concentrate on ... Chivas is a solid 12-yeaJimmie J. - Verified buyer