Chivas Regal – 25 Year

750 ml From $ 320.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

3 STARS-SPIRIT JOURNAL 2008,DBL GOLD MEDAL-SF 2008 SPIRITS COMP. Chivas Regal 25 yr old astonishingly rich character yields an abundance of flavor and aroma. Elegantly smooth and perfectly balanced.